State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Amundi purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

