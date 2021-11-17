Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 563.3% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $35,849.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 38.9% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 61,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

