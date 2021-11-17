Lamden Market Capitalization Tops $39.58 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $39.58 million and $1.01 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TAUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.