Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 611.8% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TALN remained flat at $$0.11 on Wednesday. Talon International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

