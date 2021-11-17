iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.73 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.