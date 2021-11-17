Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,930 shares of company stock worth $529,010,909. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,981.52 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,020.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,849.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,682.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.