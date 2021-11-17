Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 128,928 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

