$130.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post sales of $130.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.80 million and the highest is $133.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $520.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $527.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $518.77 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $537.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,432. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $341,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

