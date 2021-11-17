$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

MGE Energy stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

