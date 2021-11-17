$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter.
MGE Energy stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.
In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
