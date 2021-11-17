AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.23. 16,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,707,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

