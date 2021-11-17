Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Gap Down to $44.31

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.31, but opened at $42.93. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 902 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $920.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 38,233.3% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 80.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 327.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

