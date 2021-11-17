MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 6,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,143,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

ML has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

