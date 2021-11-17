Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 57,030 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $265.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.58 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.