Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,976 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

