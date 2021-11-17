Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 73.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 81.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 83,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 75.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

