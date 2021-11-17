Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.55. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.