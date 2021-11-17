Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,204 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

BJ opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.