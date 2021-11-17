Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $20.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,218. The company has a market cap of $254.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

