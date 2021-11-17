Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE AMPY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,569. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.44. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80.

In related news, Director Evan S. Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Proman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 46.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

