TrustToken (TRU) Achieves Market Cap of $50.87 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00223622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

