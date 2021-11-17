Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average of $241.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $193.01 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

