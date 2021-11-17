CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 404 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $633.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $642.51 and a 200 day moving average of $630.53. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.14 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

