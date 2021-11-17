CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $970,000 Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $3,639,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,706,565 shares of company stock valued at $158,879,715 in the last ninety days.

PCOR opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. Barclays upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

