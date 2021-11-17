Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the October 14th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NXU stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,570. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Novus Capital Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter worth $132,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

