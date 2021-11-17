Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Expands By 109.3%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EPOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.