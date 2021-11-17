Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Expands By 109.3%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.