Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Rises By 104.4%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 183,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 3,006.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

NYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:NYC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,481. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York City REIT will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.55%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.