Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,571. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $696.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 38.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

