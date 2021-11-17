Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

