Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 542,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,952. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

TCNNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.