Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TTCF traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 179,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.