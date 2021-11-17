Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,749. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $771.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.