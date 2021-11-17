Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%.
Shares of NYSE MMX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,749. The company has a market cap of $771.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.06. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
