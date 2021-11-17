Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,749. The company has a market cap of $771.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.06. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

