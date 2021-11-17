Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,785,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23.

