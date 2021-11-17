Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

