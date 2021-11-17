Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 448.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 107,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

