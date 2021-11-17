Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Decreased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 162.4% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 656 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 72,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $428,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $525.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.60 and a 12 month high of $527.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.72.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

