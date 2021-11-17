Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $477.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.23. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

