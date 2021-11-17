Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

