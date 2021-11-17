Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 3,621.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in TriState Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.