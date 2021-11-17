Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

