Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 397,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86.

