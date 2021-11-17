Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

IXN stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $63.18.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

