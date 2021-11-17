Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 143 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

