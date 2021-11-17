Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

