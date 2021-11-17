Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.