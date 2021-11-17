Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $253.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.78 and a 200 day moving average of $272.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

