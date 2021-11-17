Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $355.49 and a 52-week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.