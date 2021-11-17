Kwmg LLC Acquires 3,973 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2,060.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

MEAR stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.