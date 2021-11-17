Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

TAN stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

