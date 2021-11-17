FDx Advisors Inc. Has $603,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $111,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.90. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $216.41 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

